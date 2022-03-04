Corra.Finance (CORA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $791,185.89

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $791,185.89 and approximately $33,527.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042783 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.39 or 0.06669149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,081.59 or 1.00038982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047883 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002897 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars.

