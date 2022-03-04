Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Update

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the January 31st total of 799,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 640,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 895,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,033. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after acquiring an additional 75,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after buying an additional 95,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costamare by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after buying an additional 157,787 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costamare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 74,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Costamare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

