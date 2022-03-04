Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $580.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $560.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.96.

Shares of COST stock opened at $533.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.90. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

