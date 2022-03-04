Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Lowered to $603.00 at Truist Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $606.00 to $603.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.96.

COST stock opened at $533.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $236.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

