Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $580.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $560.00 to $580.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COST. Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.96.

Shares of COST opened at $533.05 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $236.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $519.39 and a 200-day moving average of $499.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

