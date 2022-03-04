Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $565.00 at Evercore ISI

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $560.00 to $565.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.96.

Shares of COST opened at $533.05 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $519.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $202,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

