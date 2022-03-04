Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $28.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coupang traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55. 123,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,750,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 3,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

