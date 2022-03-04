Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

CPG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 428,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,771,917. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1,235.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 90,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

