Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.84

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 4501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 960,148 shares of company stock valued at $18,794,193 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cricut by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

