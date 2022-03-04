Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The company traded as low as $29.28 and last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 326261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

