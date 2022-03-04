Critical Contrast: Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) and Its Competitors

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EWTX – Get Rating) is one of 932 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Edgewise Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -12.46% -12.13% Edgewise Therapeutics Competitors -4,382.92% -120.00% -14.18%

97.5% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -$42.81 million -2.07 Edgewise Therapeutics Competitors $1.93 billion $234.52 million -0.15

Edgewise Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Edgewise Therapeutics. Edgewise Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Edgewise Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewise Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Edgewise Therapeutics Competitors 5651 20051 42451 825 2.56

Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 219.91%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 111.38%. Given Edgewise Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edgewise Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Edgewise Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

