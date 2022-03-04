Critical Contrast: Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT)

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ADM Tronics Unlimited and Medtronic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A Medtronic 0 9 13 0 2.59

Medtronic has a consensus target price of $129.20, suggesting a potential upside of 21.37%. Given Medtronic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medtronic is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Volatility & Risk

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.20% -18.94% -10.37% Medtronic 15.46% 14.57% 8.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Medtronic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Medtronic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.14 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -9.77 Medtronic $30.12 billion 4.75 $3.61 billion $3.63 29.33

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medtronic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medtronic beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited (Get Rating)

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use, non-toxic composite fabricating resin, non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings, and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment consists of products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cardiac rhythm disorders and cardiovascular disease. The Minimally Invasive Technologies Group segment focuses on respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract, renal system, lungs, pelvic region, kidneys, and obesity diseases. The Restorative Therapies Group segment comprises of neurostimulation therapies and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as areas of the spine and brain, along with pelvic health and conditions of the ear, nose, and throat. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and insulin pump consumables. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

