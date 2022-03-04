Critical Review: Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) versus Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Canaan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $4.47 million 4.92 -$1.06 million ($0.48) -18.75 Canaan $68.61 million 11.53 -$32.96 million $0.56 8.93

Rubicon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canaan. Rubicon Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 4, meaning that its share price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -31.10% -3.39% -3.24% Canaan 22.67% 42.50% 21.41%

Summary

Canaan beats Rubicon Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology (Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

About Canaan (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

