Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 454.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $52,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $436.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.18. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.