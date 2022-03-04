Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $272.00 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.47 and a 200-day moving average of $271.56.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.