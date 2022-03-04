Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Victoria’s Secret worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

