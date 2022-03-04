CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading 5.5% Higher

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.09. 11,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 611,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
