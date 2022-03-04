CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading 5.5% Higher

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.09. 11,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 611,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

