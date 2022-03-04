CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.17. The company had a trading volume of 414,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,108. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Cowen increased their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

