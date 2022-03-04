Daniel Borges Sells 584 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Borges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40.

IRM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.73. 2,168,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

