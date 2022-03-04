DAOstack 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $162,660.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $162,660.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,029.62 or 1.00196341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00076796 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00021848 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars.

