Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,837. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.59 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

