Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $193,669.68 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.84, for a total transaction of $193,669.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total transaction of $896,456.25.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $1,027,968.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,763,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average of $156.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2,031.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Datadog by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Datadog by 6,107.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth $5,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.