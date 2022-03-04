Deeper Network Achieves Market Cap of $116.71 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $116.71 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00042176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.95 or 0.06636485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,964.43 or 1.00035531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00047806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002917 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

