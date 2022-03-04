DeHive (DHV) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $236,955.11 and $131,894.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.49 or 0.06635996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,944.46 or 0.99956137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.