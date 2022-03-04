Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Up 5%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.48. 11,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,125,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 170,419 shares of company stock worth $7,349,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Delek US by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

