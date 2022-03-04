Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €95.00 ($106.74) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 116.50% from the stock’s previous close.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €127.19 ($142.91).

DHER stock traded down €3.65 ($4.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €43.88 ($49.30). The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €38.75 ($43.54) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($159.49). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €98.40.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

