Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 2,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 76,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.
About Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.