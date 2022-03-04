Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $70.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

NYSE FUN opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 1.98. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 176,106 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 799,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

