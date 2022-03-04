Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.55

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €31.55 ($35.45) and last traded at €29.80 ($33.48), with a volume of 36124 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.60 ($35.51).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of $560.39 million and a P/E ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

