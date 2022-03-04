DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,598 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DHB Capital were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in DHB Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in DHB Capital by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 112,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in DHB Capital by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHBCU opened at $9.90 on Friday. DHB Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

