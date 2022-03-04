DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). DHI Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHX shares. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

DHI Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 19,667.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

