DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $265.98 million and $1.30 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000781 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00224420 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003224 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033519 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

