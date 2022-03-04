DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,229,000 after acquiring an additional 225,196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 483.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,122,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875.

DOCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $59.16 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

