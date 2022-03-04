Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.48% of CECO Environmental worth $16,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,071,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 107,319 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 732,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CECO Environmental by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CECE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

