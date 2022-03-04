Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Position Lifted by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $126,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,796. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81.

