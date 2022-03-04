DistX (DISTX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One DistX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. DistX has a total market capitalization of $11,188.12 and approximately $26,104.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.63 or 0.06659891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,012.27 or 1.00175088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00047904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002911 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

Buying and Selling DistX

