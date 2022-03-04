DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target Cut to $41.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Sidoti from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOOM. StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

DMC Global stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.19.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after purchasing an additional 450,933 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,807 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 167,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,410,000.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

