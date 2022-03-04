DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 26,153 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.19% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $21,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

