DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 6,070 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,538 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 996,051 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,473,000 after purchasing an additional 957,333 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,532,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,069,000 after purchasing an additional 811,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $109.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,504. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average of $116.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

