DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,249. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

