DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,848,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.48.

NYSE FDX traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $206.31 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

