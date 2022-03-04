DNB Asset Management AS Has $18.80 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $18,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after acquiring an additional 369,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after acquiring an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,805,000 after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,141,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,303,000 after acquiring an additional 126,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,600,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,886,000 after acquiring an additional 226,126 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock traded down $3.96 on Friday, reaching $288.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $278.28 and a one year high of $374.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.67 and its 200 day moving average is $329.36.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

