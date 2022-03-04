DNB Asset Management AS Has $19.45 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,334 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,584. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,235. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

