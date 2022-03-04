DNB Asset Management AS Has $23.48 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 1,851.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,861 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.22% of Peloton Interactive worth $23,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

PTON traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 189,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,453,594. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

