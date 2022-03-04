DNB Asset Management AS Has $24.17 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Electric were worth $24,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,924 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,257,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in General Electric by 118,113.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,069,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in General Electric by 181.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,228,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.48. 39,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

