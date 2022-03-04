DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,003 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.09% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $21,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.63 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

