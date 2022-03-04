DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 140.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,905 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $29,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.74. 7,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.