DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 600 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 550.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

CHTR stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $560.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.59 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $605.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $678.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

