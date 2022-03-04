DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,158 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,758,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,408 shares of company stock worth $23,934,272. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $556.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,968. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

