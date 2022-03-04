DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

Shares of ECL traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.06 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.